‘The Witcher’ Prequel ‘Blood Origin’ Adds Michelle Yeoh

If you’ve been missing seeing Michelle Yeoh on your screen since she exited Star Trek: Discovery (on which she played two versions of Philippa Georgiou), you’re in luck.

Yeoh has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming prequel to Netflix’s hit series. In the six-part, live-action limited series, which takes place in an elven world 1200 years before The Witcher, Yeoh will play Scían, “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves.”

According to Netflix’s description of her character, “no one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

Blood Origin is set to tell a story lost to time: the origin of the very first Witcher and the events leading to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” at which point the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

It also stars Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, who was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King. His character “carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him,” and this scar “won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him,” the description continues. “In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

Joining showrunner Declan de Barra as executive producers are Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko. Andrzej Sapkowski (who wrote The Witcher books) will serve as creative consultant on the series.

