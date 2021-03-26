‘The Witcher’ Prequel ‘Blood Origin’ Adds ‘Vikings’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Laurence O’Fuarain

The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel to the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, has added a Vikings and Game of Thrones actor for one of its leading roles.

Laurence O’Fuarain will play Fjall, part of a clan of warriors sworn to protect the king, the streaming service announced on March 26. The new six part, live-action limited series takes place in an elven world 1200 years before The Witcher, the hit series based on the video games and books by Andrzej Sapkowski. Blood Origin will tell the origin story of the very first Witcher and what led to the “conjunction of the spheres,” the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merging to become one.

Netflix describes Fjall as someone “who carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

“Welcome to the original Continent! We’re so happy to have you here,” The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who will join Blood Origin showrunner Declan de Barra as an executive producer on the prequel, tweeted to O’Fuarain after the news broke.

Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also executive produce The Witcher: Blood Origin. Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, TBA, Netflix