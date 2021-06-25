‘Supernatural’ Spinoff in Works, Jared Padalecki ‘Bummed’ He Wasn’t Asked to Be Involved

Supernatural fans were surprised on Thursday when it was revealed that the show’s star Jensen Ackles is developing a prequel spinoff series. However, no one was seemingly more taken aback by the news than Ackles’ former co-star Jared Padalecki.

As first reported by Deadline, Ackles and his wife, Danneel, who played recurring character Anael in the long-running series, are executive producing The Winchesters for The CW, the network that aired Supernatural for the majority of its 15 season run. Ackles will reprise his role as Dean Winchester to narrate the series, which will center on the epic, untold love story of the Winchester parents, John and Mary.

Padalecki, who played Dean’s brother Sam Winchester, will not be involved in the new series and appeared completely unaware until the news broke on Thursday. “Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” the Walker actor tweeted in response to Ackles. “I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

When fans wondered if Padalecki was making a bad joke, he quickly cleared up that he was serious, writing, “No. It’s not [a joke]. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted.”

The Winchesters is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Ackles and Danneel signed an overall deal last year through their company Chaos Machine Productions. Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson will serve as writer and executive producer.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” Ackles told Deadline. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story.”

He added: “I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Supernatural, which aired its series finale last fall, followed the Winchester brothers as they hunted demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. Their parents, John and Mary, who appeared in the first two seasons, were played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. There is no word yet on who would be cast in these roles in the prequel.