‘Outlander,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ & More Shows That Have Been on Hiatus Forever

It’s been a long and tough year for TV viewers as they await the returns of their favorite titles, many of which have been off the air for a while.

Whether it’s dramas like Outlander and Succession or comedies such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the fans have had their patience tested as they await the arrival of these series which have been on some lengthy hiatuses due to COVID-19. Below, we’re rounding up some of the much-missed titles that are set to return but some aren’t quite screen-time ready.