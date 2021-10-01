‘Outlander,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ & More Shows That Have Been on Hiatus Forever
It’s been a long and tough year for TV viewers as they await the returns of their favorite titles, many of which have been off the air for a while.
Whether it’s dramas like Outlander and Succession or comedies such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the fans have had their patience tested as they await the arrival of these series which have been on some lengthy hiatuses due to COVID-19. Below, we’re rounding up some of the much-missed titles that are set to return but some aren’t quite screen-time ready.
See Also
The Most Painful Cancellations of the 2020-2021 TV Season
At least half ended on such major cliffhangers that it's unbelievable fans won't find out what's next.