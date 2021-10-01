‘Outlander,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ & More Shows That Have Been on Hiatus Forever

It’s been a long and tough year for TV viewers as they await the returns of their favorite titles, many of which have been off the air for a while.

Whether it’s dramas like Outlander and Succession or comedies such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the fans have had their patience tested as they await the arrival of these series which have been on some lengthy hiatuses due to COVID-19. Below, we’re rounding up some of the much-missed titles that are set to return but some aren’t quite screen-time ready.

Outlander

It’s been more than a year since the Fraser family has graced screens and fans of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) love story will have to wait a little longer. Season 6 won’t premiere until early 2022. Thankfully Starz has already confirmed the series has been renewed for a seventh season.

Stranger Things

The Netflix hit last streamed new episodes in the summer of 2019, making it nearly two years since fans last visited Hawkins, Indiana. Vague teasers released by the streamer hint at an imminent return, but it remains unclear when the Season 4 premiere will actually take place. All we know for now is that it will happen sometime in 2022.

Succession

HBO’s financial family drama centering on the Roys aired its second season in 2019 and production for Season 3 took place in New York City between 2020 and 2021. Thankfully, the Roys will be returning sooner than later as Season 3 kicks off on Sunday, October 17. Some things viewers can look forward to are previously announced guest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.

Blood & Treasure

Debuting on CBS in 2019, this series about an antiquities expert who teams up with an art thief to stop a terrorist captivated viewers. Despite being renewed for a second season, news about its return has been relatively quiet. Here’s to hoping the show starring Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas returns sooner than later.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX’s series about a group of pals barely running Paddy’s Pub in Philly has become TV’s longest-running live-action comedy following its Season 15 order. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work putting the episodes together as filming takes place, but no premiere date has been set yet since Season 14 last aired in 2019.

Dollface

Hulu’s comedy starring Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, and Brenda Song first premiered in 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 not long after. Like many productions, Season 2 has likely been delayed due to COVID-19 and other scheduling conflicts. No further details have been made at this time

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The world has been a less funny place without Midge Maisel’s (Rachel Brosnahan) stand-up acts to entertain us. Thankfully Season 4 is currently in production with new cast members like This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia in the fray. While no premiere date has been set, it’s been a lengthy hiatus with Season 3 having dropped in December of 2019.

