Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi to Star in Amazon Series ‘The Devil’s Hour’

Amazon is launching a devilish new series from Sherlock and Dracula producer Hartswood Films, starring Patrick Melrose actress Jessica Raine and Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi.

The Devil’s Hour is a six-part series written by rising star Tom Moran and revolves around Lucy Chambers (Raine), a woman who wakes up at exactly 3:33 AM every night, right in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3 AM and 4 AM.

Lucy lives a troubled life; her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless, her mother speaks to empty chairs, and her house is haunted by echoes of a life that isn’t her own. However, the answers that she’s been looking for all her life suddenly come into focus after her name is inexplicably linked to a string of brutal murders in the area.

Capaldi stars in the series as a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. His character becomes the number one suspect in a police manhunt headed by Ravi Dhillon, a compassionate detective played by Starstruck actor Nikesh Patel.

The series also stars Meera Syal (Broadchurch), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Barbara Marten (Sanctuary), Thomas Dominique (Blood Drive), Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty (Midsomer Murders), John Alastair (Swimming with Men), Sandra Huggett (Coronation Street) and newcomer Benjamin Chivers.

Hartswood bosses Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who) and his wife Sue Vertue (Sherlock, Coupling) serve as executive producers, alongside Moran. Johnny Allan (The Irregulars) is set to direct. Production is currently underway in London and Farnborough Studios.

“The Devil’s Hour is a gripping story from an exciting new voice, with a dream team behind and in front of the camera,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video.