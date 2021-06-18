Ziwe Bringing Comedy Series ‘The Nigerian Princess’ to Amazon

Comedian Ziwe is developing a new comedy series, The Nigerian Princess, for Amazon.

The show revolves around Zoe, a wise 20-something debilitated by student debt, who partners with a local scammer in a desperate attempt to make some money and achieve the American Dream, according to a report from Variety. The two prep school grads quickly make for a formidable team, all while secretly plotting to scam each other.

Ziwe debuted her self-titled late-night variety series on Showtime in May, with the season finale airing this past Sunday. Before that, she worked on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, as well as BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede, Tooning Out the News on Paramount Plus, and Apple’s Dickinson. Last year, she captured attention with her Instagram Live series, Baited, where she interviewed iconic scammers like Caroline Calloway and Jeremy O. Harris.

While her interview style is humorous and tongue-in-cheek, Ziwe isn’t afraid to tackle serious issues. “Comedy is how I process trauma,” said told the NY Post. “So, it’s not that this is something that I’m choosing because I think it’s a better route than being serious. This is a reaction to the world – the world is in such utter disarray that to me, it is laughable.”

Named as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for 2021, Ziwe is also writing a book of essays called The Book of Ziwe, which is expected to be released this fall. She is also working on new original music, which she plans to share later in the year.

Ziwe is the creator and writer of The Nigerian Princess, with Field Trip’s Will Graham and Hailey Wierengo executive producing. Janelle Monae, Chuck Lightning, Mikael Moore, and Nate Wonder’s Wondaland Pictures will also executive produce.