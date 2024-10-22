[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Devil’s Hour Season 2.]

One of the trippiest shows on TV returned with an even wilder second season: The Devil’s Hour, starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine and diving deep into past lives and who does and doesn’t remember theirs.

To prevent a bombing, Gideon (Capaldi) wants them to reset (which means dying), but Lucy (Raine) protests, bringing up her son, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers). Still, Gideon triggers the reset, shooting Lucy. One of them does see the other’s perspective, the stars tell TV Insider in the video interview above.

“I think Lucy’s still hanging on to some semblance of, ‘I have a son, I have a life,'” says Raine. “We’ve shot Season 3 now, and Season 2 is a kind of a bridge, I think, from Lucy becoming pretty normal to becoming more like Gideon in Season 1 and focused, potentially looking insane to people, but doesn’t care. But in Season 2, she’s still hanging on. I don’t think she sees his point at all.”

Gideon, however, “does see her perspective,” Capaldi says. “But he has a kind of cosmic vantage point on everything, so that makes life quite difficult. … There’s also a kind of strange sort of affection or bond beginning to develop between them.”

Adds Raine, “It’s not like it doesn’t hurt him to do it. That’s what makes it so horrible.”

The season closes with a version of Lucy appearing before Isaac. “It’s just such a juicy ending,” raves Raine, who can’t say much about who this Lucy is other than it was her favorite to play. “There’s just something so exciting about Season 3 Lucy, that you do not expect her to go down this path. But what holds them all together is this real love for her son, and no matter what, she will find a way to reach him and comfort him. … That’s a little clue as to who that is that turns up.”

