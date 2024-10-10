So much can change minute to minute in The Devil’s Hour, which deals with past lives, but one thing that will always remain constant, and does in Season 2 (premiering October 18 on Prime Video), is that Lucy (Jessica Raine) and Gideon’s (Peter Capaldi) relationship is one of very reluctant allies at best.

“It was really different to Series 1 because obviously we were face-to-face in a cell, and Lucy assumed that Gideon had abducted Isaac [Benjamin Chivers]. So she was absolutely terrified of him, but wanted to get answers,” Raine tells TV Insider. Such is not the case in Season 2.

Now, “there is a thriller aspect to this series, a really exciting countdown to trying to stop this horrific crime that they are both completely focused on finishing. And I think Lucy’s under the illusion that if she does this, then she can walk away from this loop, but Gideon’s in the full knowledge that he kind of knows what’s going to happen, but he’s desperately trying to change it,” she continues.

Capaldi agrees, noting that in the first season, “Gideon was there to really, in a haunting kind of way, reveal the key to the show, what really goes on with deja vu and with these other lives that we lead. But Season 2 becomes a much more nuts and bolts thriller as the two of them are engaged together in a very reluctant kind of relationship in order to pursue part of his crusade.”

For Gideon, he has a task he must do. “As the story moves forward, there’s less and less time and more and more danger that the pair of them face in the pursuit of this,” Capaldi adds. “So it’s a very different kind of vibe, but at the same time, we still touch upon the essence of the relationships that we did in Season 1.”

In addition to Lucy and Gideon’s attempt to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster, Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel). Also involved is DS Sam Boyd (Saffron Hocking), who’s helping Dhillon in the investigation and was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life. Meanwhile, Isaac is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. The stories will converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of these characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives.

What are your theories about Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Devil’s Hour, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, Prime Video