Eager for more of one of the trippiest shows on television right now? So are we, especially considering how The Devil’s Hour Season 2 ended.

Even before that season premiered, we knew that the Prime Video series, which delves into past lives and different timelines, would be wrapping up its story with its third. But will we completely understand everything that’s happened by the time it does? That remains to be seen. For now, read on for everything we know so far about The Devil’s Hour Season 3, from the cast to the premiere date to what will happen, below.

When will The Devil’s Hour Season 3 premiere?

A premiere date has yet to be set, but filming had already wrapped by the time Season 2 was released on October 18, 2024. The first season premiered on October 28, 2022. Should the release of the third follow the same pattern, that would mean an October 2026 premiere date, but since filming has already completed, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s out sooner.

Who’s in The Devil’s Hour cast?

Season 2 starred Jessica Raine (Lucy Chambers), Peter Capaldi (Gideon Shepherd), Nikesh Patel (Ravi Dhillon), Phil Dunster (Mike Stevens), Meera Syal (Ruby Bennett), Benjamin Chivers (Isaac Stevens), and Saffron Hocking (Sam Boyd).

Executive producers are Sue Vertue, Tom Moran, and Steven Moffat. The series is produced by Lawrence Till.

What is The Devil’s Hour about?

The Devil’s Hour is a mind-bending thriller that, in its first season, follows Lucy, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son, Isaac, is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Gideon Shepherd is reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon.

Lucy’s story continues in Season 2, which follows the hunt for serial killer Gideon. His true intentions are finally revealed, as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. Meanwhile, Isaac is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. The stories converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives.

How did The Devil’s Hour Season 2 end?

The finale ends with Gideon wanting to reset (die), but Lucy refusing because of her son, Isaac, even though doing so would prevent a bombing. However, Gideon doesn’t listen to her and shoots her to trigger the reset. In the final moments, a version of Lucy appears before Isaac.

What will happen in The Devil’s Hour Season 3?

An official description has yet to be released.

But when TV Insider spoke with Capaldi and Raine about Season 2, Raine called it “a kind of bridge, I think, from Lucy becoming pretty normal to becoming more like Gideon in Season 1 and focused, potentially looking insane to people, but doesn’t care. But in Season 2, she’s still hanging on.” Because of that, she couldn’t see his perspective about triggering a reset at all.

Raine also shared a tease about the Lucy she’s playing — her favorite — at the end of the second season that we’ll see in the third: “There’s just something so exciting about Season 3 Lucy, that you do not expect her to go down this path. But what holds them all together is this real love for her son, and no matter what, she will find a way to reach him and comfort him. … That’s a little clue as to who that is that turns up.”

Is there a Devil’s Hour Season 3 trailer?

Not yet.