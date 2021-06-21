SAG Awards 2022 Date Set, Will Return to Live, 2-Hour Telecast

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be back to its usual format for the 2022 ceremony.

After the 2021 event was only an hour and pre-taped, the 28th annual SAG Awards will be live and once again two hours when the show airs on TBS and TNT on February 27, 2022, at 8/7c. The eligibility window for the ceremony is March 1, 2021, and December 31. (Actors, or producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists, with the actor’s permission, may submit a performance.)

Submissions open on Monday, August 30, 2021, and close on Friday, November 5 at 8/7c. Nominations voting opens on Monday, December 6, and closes on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 8/7c. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Final Voting opens on Wednesday, January 19, and closes on Friday, February 25 at 3/2c.

While the 94th Annual Academy Awards were originally scheduled for February 27, 2022, the ceremony was pushed to March 27 (with the same eligibility window as the SAG Awards). As the award season calendar fills, we know the Golden Globes won’t be part of it due to controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

In 2021, the big SAG winners included The Crown for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Schitt’s Creek for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ozark, Ted Lasso, I Know This Much Is True, and The Queen’s Gambit also took home wins in the individual acting categories.

