The Oscars: ABC Announces New Date for 2022 Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC has unveiled a new date for its 94th annual Oscars ceremony.

Previously scheduled to take place February 27 of next year, the ceremony will now move back by one month and commence on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The event will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This past year’s ceremony was repeatedly pushed back to make concessions for COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Ultimately, the event which usually takes place in February or March played out on April 25 of this year.

The 2021 ceremony hit record lows in viewership with just 9.85 million people tuning in for the bloated 3-plus-hour event. In a year that was destined to include many changes, it seemed like a lot of the wrong ones were made.

Musical performances took place in a pre-show, removing them from the main event’s lineup. Categories also didn’t include video clips of performances, leaving viewers who hadn’t seen the nominated films in the dark. Ultimately, it was a successful night for Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland which took home honors for Best Film and Best Director among others.

Eligibility for the 2022 ceremony will adhere to a December 31st deadline meaning films open to consideration must have been released between March 1, 2021 and December 31. Stay tuned for additional details as the annual awards show takes shape.

94th Oscars, Sunday, March 27, ABC