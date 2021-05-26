The CW Spring & Summer 2021 Finale Dates: ‘Walker,’ ‘The Flash’ & More

Networks may already be looking ahead to next year and finales are already airing, but for the CW, most of its shows are signing off for their current seasons in June, July, and August (and even beyond that).

Black Lightning aired its series finale on Monday, May 24, but for most of the network’s lineup, there are still plenty of new episodes left to air. The network released some key spring and summer finale dates to know, and next up is Nancy Drew (on June 2), leading all the way up to Superman & Lois (on August 17).

July and August are also when a few favorites are returning from current hiatuses — including Riverdale (on August 11) and Supergirl (on August 24) — and with new seasons — including The Outpost (on July 15), Roswell, New Mexico (on July 26), Burden of Truth (July 30), DC’s Stargirl (on August 10), and Coroner (on August 19). Plus, the new series The Republic of Sarah debuts on June 14.

But don’t worry, there’s good news: All American, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Kung Fu, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, and Walker are all returning for the 2021-2022 season. They’ll be joined by new series All American: Homecoming, Naomi, 4400, and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

Check out the CW spring and summer finale dates below.

Wednesday, June 2

9:00 p.m.: Nancy Drew

Thursday, June 24

9:00 p.m.: Legacies

Sunday, June 27

9:00 p.m: Batwoman

Friday, July 16

8:00 p.m.: Charmed

Monday, July 19

8:00 p.m.: All American

Tuesday, July 20

8:00 p.m.: The Flash

Wednesday, July 21

8:00 p.m.: Kung Fu

Thursday, August 12

8:00 p.m.: Walker

Tuesday, August 17

9:00 p.m.: Superman & Lois