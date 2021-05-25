There are a few key moves in the CW’s Fall 2021 schedule, which will include primetime programming airing Saturday nights.

Riverdale is moving from Wednesdays at 8/7c to Tuesdays at 9/8c, following The Flash, with both series set to kick off their new seasons with special five-episode events. As for the Wednesday lineup, this season’s Sunday shows — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman — are taking over the night. What does that mean for Nancy Drew? It’s staying at 9/8c but moving to Fridays.

As for that new Saturday night lineup, it kicks off with Night 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on October 2. The regular programming will be back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World’s Funniest Animals.

“This year, as we begin to return to more normalized production schedules, The CW is firing on all cylinders. The CW dares to defy by expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and becoming a full 14 hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast network for the first time in its history, offering more original series on both our linear and digital platforms, providing more opportunities for our advertisers and affiliates,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network, said in a statement.

“We are rolling out an exciting line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined this upcoming season by the new, reimagined 4400 and the highly anticipated, brand new revival of Legends of the Hidden Temple along with new series slated for midseason, All American: Homecoming and Naomi,” he continued. “The CW continues to grow and innovate on a multiplatform basis with more original programming and more ways for advertisers to connect with our audience.”

Joining All American: Homecoming and Naomi in the midseason are the returning Charmed, DC’s Stargirl, Dynasty, In the Dark, Kung Fu, Roswell, New Mexico, and Superman & Lois.

Check out the CW’s Fall 2021 schedule below.

Sundays

8:00 p.m.: Legends of the Hidden Temple

9:00 p.m.: Killer Camp

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: All American

9:00 p.m.: 4400

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: The Flash

9:00 p.m.: Riverdale

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

9:00 p.m.: Batwoman

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Walker

9:00 p.m.: Legacies

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 p.m.: Nancy Drew

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals

9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals