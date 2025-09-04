Hercules: The Legendary Journeys begat another fantasy TV show 30 years ago with the premiere of Xena: Warrior Princess on September 4, 1995. And before long, Xena — led by Lucy Lawless as the titular redemption-hungry warrior and Renee O’Connor as faithful companion Gabrielle — surpassed Hercules and became syndicated TV’s most-watched series.

Now, upon Xena’s 30th anniversary, check out how more than a dozen familiar faces shared the screen with Lawless and O’Connor on the show, playing characters both mortal and mythological.