13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Xena: Warrior Princess,’ Now 30 Years Old

Dan Clarendon
Lucy Lawless as Xena in 'Xena: Warrior Princess,' Gina Torres, Bruce Campbell, Selma Blair
Universal Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2018, Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Casamigos

Xena: Warrior Princess

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys begat another fantasy TV show 30 years ago with the premiere of Xena: Warrior Princess on September 4, 1995. And before long, Xena — led by Lucy Lawless as the titular redemption-hungry warrior and Renee O’Connor as faithful companion Gabrielle — surpassed Hercules and became syndicated TV’s most-watched series.

Now, upon Xena’s 30th anniversary, check out how more than a dozen familiar faces shared the screen with Lawless and O’Connor on the show, playing characters both mortal and mythological.

Shiri Appleby
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Shiri Appleby

Before she starred in the TV shows Roswell and UnREAL, Appleby played Tara, a wannabe-sidekick for Xena, in two episodes across Xena: Warrior Princess’ third and fourth seasons.

Manu Bennett
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Manu Bennett

Bennett, who later starred in Spartacus and Arrow and played the orc villain Azog in the Hobbit films, guest-starred as real-life Roman politician Marc Antony in Season 5’s “Antony & Cleopatra.”

Claudia Black
Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for De Re Gallery

Claudia Black

Black, an alum of both Farscape and Stargate SG-1, played the Amazon chief Karina in Season 5’s “Lifeblood,” an episode pieced together from the unaired pilot of a proposed spinoff called Amazon High.

Selma Blair
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Casamigos

Selma Blair

In that same episode, Blair played the young tribe member Cyane, who was actually a teenager transported from 1990s Los Angeles. By the time Amazon High scenes aired in “Lifeblood,” however, Blair’s breakout role in Cruel Intentions had already hit theaters.

Bruce Campbell
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2018

Bruce Campbell

Simone Kessell
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Simone Kessell

Long before she starred in Yellowjackets, Kessell played beauty pageant contestant Miss Messini in Xena Season 2’s “Here She Comes… Miss Amphipolis.” (Fun fact: Kessell and Lawless reunited a few years ago in an episode of My Life Is Murder.)

Rose McIver
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rose McIver

As she was growing up in New Zealand, this star of iZombie and Ghosts notched a Xenaappearance. She played Daphne, a young girl whose body Xena’s soul inhabits in Season 5’s “Little Problems.”

Kathryn Morris
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Tyler Ellis

Kathryn Morris

Before starring as Detective Lilly Rush in the 2000s procedural Cold Case, Morris recurred in Xena’s fourth season. In the episodes “Crusader” and “The Covert,” she played Najara, a corrupt warrior following the Way of the Light.

Timothy Omundson
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Timothy Omundson

Before his parts in Psych and This Is Us, Omundson appeared in several Xena Season 4 and Season 5 episodes. He played Eli, a mystical healer known as the Avatar of the God of the Ultimate Way.

Antony Starr
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Antony Starr

The actor behind The Boys’ Homelander played two roles on Xena: the centaur Mesas in Season 1’s “Hooves and Harlots” and the biblical figure David in Season 2’s “The Giant Killer.”

Tony Todd
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tony Todd

This actor, known for his long-running roles in the Candyman and Final Destination film franchises, guest-starred as Cecrops, a sailor cursed by Poseidon, in Season 2’s “Lost Mariner.”

Gina Torres
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Gina Torres

This Suits and 9-1-1: Lone Star alum portrayed the real-life Egyptian queen Cleopatra in the third-season episode “The King of Assassins.” (Coincidentally, Torres also starred in Cleopatra 2525, a sci-fi series show from Xena producers.)

Karl Urban
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Karl Urban

Urban, who goes head to head with Starr on The Boys, is the Xena cast member with the sixth-highest episode count. He played appeared in all six seasons, playing a variety of characters across 14 episodes — most frequently the real-life Roman general Julius Caesar.

