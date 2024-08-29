Netflix gives a new take on Greek mythology in KAOS, an irreverent eight-episode series that shows Jeff Goldblum as Zeus (in a tracksuit), Janet McTeer as Queen Hera, and (Nabhaan Rizwan) as their rebellious son, Dionysus.

In the dark comedy, which premiered on Thursday, August 29, in full, Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of the Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming — and he starts to see signs of it everywhere. Zeus’ brother, Hades (David Thewlis), is also losing grip of the underworld, and Hera’s control over her husband and Earth are waning as well.

On Earth, people are aching for change, and some mortals are starting to realize that the gods don’t care for their wellbeing. What four of these humans — Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler), and Ari (Leila Farzad) — don’t realize is that they’re part of an ancient prophecy that states any one of them may be destined to bring down the deities.

KAOS is far from the first TV series to feature critique of deities in the narrative. If Greek mythology is your bag, or if you just love to see any kind of legendary tale onscreen, here are eight TV shows like KAOS and where to stream them.

KAOS, Season 1 Available Now, Netflix