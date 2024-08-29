If You Like Netflix’s ‘KAOS,’ Watch These Shows Next

Netflix's 'KAOS'
Netflix gives a new take on Greek mythology in KAOS, an irreverent eight-episode series that shows Jeff Goldblum as Zeus (in a tracksuit), Janet McTeer as Queen Hera, and (Nabhaan Rizwan) as their rebellious son, Dionysus.

In the dark comedy, which premiered on Thursday, August 29, in full, Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of the Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming — and he starts to see signs of it everywhere. Zeus’ brother, Hades (David Thewlis), is also losing grip of the underworld, and Hera’s control over her husband and Earth are waning as well.

On Earth, people are aching for change, and some mortals are starting to realize that the gods don’t care for their wellbeing. What four of these humans — Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler), and Ari (Leila Farzad) — don’t realize is that they’re part of an ancient prophecy that states any one of them may be destined to bring down the deities.

KAOS is far from the first TV series to feature critique of deities in the narrative. If Greek mythology is your bag, or if you just love to see any kind of legendary tale onscreen, here are eight TV shows like KAOS and where to stream them.

KAOS, Season 1 Available Now, Netflix

Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday and Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon in 'American Gods' Season 3 Episode 1 - 'A Winter's Tale'
Starz / Everett Collection

American Gods (Rent on Prime Video & Apple TV+)

An ex-convict, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity, Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane, above, with Whittle), looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Unfortunately, Starz removed its original series from its streaming platform following its cancellation in 2021. American Gods‘ three seasons can still be streamed, but at a price. All episodes are available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Tom Sturridge as Dream in 'The Sandman' Season 1 Episode 1
Netflix

The Sandman (Netflix)

Held prisoner, the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge), embarks on a quest to fix the chaos his captivity has caused.

Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Walker Scobell in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 1 Episode 4
Disney / David Bukach

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

A 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy (Walker Scobell), comes to terms with his newfound divine powers when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) help on Percy’s quest to retrieve it.

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley in 'Good Omens' Season 2
Amazon Studios

Good Omens (Prime Video)

An angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), and a demon, Crowley (David Tennant), must join forces to find a way to save the world as the end of time grows near.

Lucy Lawless as Xena in 'Xena: Warrior Princess' Season 6 Episode 21 - 'A Friend in Need'
Geoffrey Short / Universal Television / Everett Collection

Xena: Warrior Princess (Prime Video)

Xena (Lucy Lawless) is a reformed warrior princess who travels around fighting evil. Gabrielle (Renee O’Connor) — bard and friend — keeps her company and helps her stay on the path of good.

'Blood of Zeus' Season 2
Powerhouse Animation Studio / Netflix

Blood of Zeus (Netflix)

The illegitimate son of Zeus is tasked with saving heaven and earth, despite the interference of a vengeful goddess and her monstrous forces.

Jack Donnelly as Jason in 'Atlantis' Season 1
Everett Collection

Atlantis (Hulu)

A young man, Jason (Jack Donnelly) after being shipwrecked, finds himself in a mysterious ancient land where he encounters mythical creatures and legendary figures from Greek mythology.

Vebjørn Enger as Jens, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits, Bjørn Sundqvist as Wotan, Benjamin Helstad as Harry and Danu Suntharasigamany as Iman in 'Ragnarok' Season 3
Netflix

Ragnarok (Netflix)

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok — unless somebody intervenes in time.

Misia Butler

