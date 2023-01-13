‘The Bear,’ ‘Snowfall’ & More FX Stars Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Stars of 'The Bear,' 'Justified: City Primeval,' and 'Snowfall' in TV Insider's TCA Portrait Studio
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is in full swing, and the stars of your favorite shows are dropping by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio.

Among the various talent that have dropped in, stars from FX‘s The Bear, Justified: City Primeval, Snowfall, Dave, and Dear Mama are the latest to strike a pose. The visits coincide with some exciting updates for the network’s shows. Most notably would have to be The Bear star Jeremy Allen White‘s big Golden Globe win which preceded recent news about the highly-anticipated second season.

Of course, Justified‘s sequel spinoff is sure to drum up enthusiasm among longtime fans, and Snowfall‘s upcoming final season is sure to satisfy. Until these titles are available to watch, scroll down for a peek at the series’ stars in the TCA gallery, below.

Ayo Edebiri for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Bear‘s onscreen sous chef Ayo Edebiri is cool and casual for her solo shot.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach is calm and quiet in comparison to his onscreen counterpart Richie for his portrait.

Jeremy Allen White for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Golden Globe-winning actor Jeremy Allen White looks pensive for his portrait while representing FX’s The Bear.

Lionel Boyce for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Lionel Boyce is deadly serious while posing on behalf of The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach make one cool trio while posing for The Bear.

Matty Matheson for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Real-life chef and The Bear star Matty Matheson checks his pocket square while posing for a picture.

Courtney Storer for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Is The Bear‘s culinary producer Courtney Storer dreaming up Season 2 recipes while posing for his solo photo?

Abby Elliott for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Abby Elliott offers the camera a warm smile while posing on behalf of The Bear.

Edwin Lee Gibson for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Edwin Lee Gibson sends the camera a knowing look while posing for The Bear.

Liza Colón-Zayas for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas smiles from ear-to-ear for her solo portrait.

Matty Matheson and Courtney Storer for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Matty Matheson and The Bear‘s culinary producer Courtney Storer embrace for a group portrait.

Edwin Lee Gibson, Abby Elliott, and Liza Colón-Zayas for 'The Bear' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Bear‘s Edwin Lee Gibson, Abby Elliott, and Liza Colón-Zayas pose for a group portrait.

Vondie Curtis-Hall for 'Justified: City Primeval' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Justified: City Primeval‘s Vondie Curtis-Hall glances off into the distance.

Adelaide Clemens poses for 'Justified: City Pimeval' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Adelaide Clemens is thrilled to be posing for Justified: City Primeval.

Boyd Holbrook for 'Justified: City Primeval' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Boyd Holbrook is stonecold serious for his Justified: City Primeval TCA portrait.

Vivian Olyphant for 'Justified: City Primeval' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Vivian Olyphant smiles for the camera in her portrait for Justified: City Primeval.

Mike Dinner for 'Justified: City Primeval' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Justified: City Primeval‘s showrunner Mike Dinner takes a seat.

Vondie Curtis-Hall, Dave Andron, Mike Dinner, Timothy Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant, Adelaide Clemens, and Boyd Holbrook for 'Justified: City Primeval' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Vondie Curtis-Hall, Dave Andron, Mike Dinner, Timothy Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant, Adelaide Clemens, and Boyd Holbrook represent Justified: City Primeval in the TCA portrait studio.

Dave Andron at TCA for 'Snowfall' and 'Justified: City Primeval'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall and Justified: City Primeval‘s Dave Andron sits for a photo.

Damson Idris for 'Snowfall' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall star Damson Idris stands tall for his TCA portrait.

'Snowfall's Angela Lewis at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Angela Lewis flashes a wide smile for her portrait on behalf of Snowfall.

'Snowfall' star Amin Joseph at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall‘s Amin Joseph is cool for his TCA photocall.

Gail Bean for 'Snowfall' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall‘s Gail Bean is bright and colorful for her TCA portrait.

Isaiah John at TCA for 'Snowfall'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall‘s Isaiah John gets serious for his photo moment.

Devyn A. Tyler for 'Snowfall' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall‘s Devyn A. Tyler stops by for a photo.

Michael Hyatt for 'Snowfall' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall‘s Michael Hyatt can’t contain a smile while posing for a portrait.

Walter Mosley for 'Snowfall' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Walter Mosley is classic with a hat and pin combo in his TCA portrait for Snowfall.

'Snowfall's Carter Hudson at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Carter Hudson reps Snowfall at the TCA portrait studio.

Walter Mosley, Michael Hyatt, Angela Lewis, Dave Andron, Gail Bean, Damson Idris, Amin Joseph, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, and Devyn A. Tyler for 'Snowfall' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Walter Mosley, Michael Hyatt, Angela Lewis, Dave Andron, Gail Bean, Damson Idris, Amin Joseph, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, and Devyn A. Tyler represent Snowfall in this group portrait.

Dave Burd for 'Dave' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Dave Burd gets into a praying mood for his TCA portrait on behalf of FXX’s Dave.

Christine Ko at TCA for 'Dave'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Christine Ko attends TCA for Dave.

Gata at TCA for 'Dave'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Dave star Gata gets serious for his TCA portrait.

Taylor Misiak at TCA for 'Dave'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Dave‘s Taylor Misiak flashes a bright smile for the camera.

'Dave's Travis Bennett for TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Dave star Travis Bennett stands tall for the camera.

Andrew Santino at TCA for 'Dave'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Andrew Santino represents for FXX’s Dave.

Gata, Christine Ko, Dave Burd, Travis Bennett, Andrew Santino, and Taylor Misiak pose for 'Dave' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Dave stars Gata, Christine Ko, Dave Burd, Travis Bennett, Andrew Santino, and Taylor Misiak put up peace signs for their group portrait.

Jamal Joseph for 'Dear Mama' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Dear Mama‘s Jamal Joseph directs his stare at the camera.

Allen Hughes for 'Dear Mama' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Allen Hughes takes a seat for his TCA portrait representing Dear Mama.

Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes for 'Dear Mama' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Dear Mama‘s Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes pose together.

