'Cruel Summer,' 'Grown-ish' & More Freeform Stars Get Glam at TCA (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Freeform stars in TV Insider 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

With the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour underway, more of your favorite stars are stopping by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio.

Here, we have a collection of shots from Freeform stars, including the casts of Grown-ish, Cruel Summer Season 2, and the all new mystery series The Watchful Eye.

Their visits are fresh off the heels of a slew of exciting Freeform updates. On January 11, the network announced the Black-ish spinoff will return for Season 6 (the second half of Season 5 premieres January 18), shared the new Cruel Summer cast appearing in Season 2 (premiering summer 2023), and debuted the first trailer for The Watchful Eye (debuting January 30).

See the shows’ stars in the TCA gallery, below, before you see them all on the small screen this year.

'Grown-ish' cast in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Grown-ish Stars Marcus Scribner, Diggy Simmons & Trevor Jackson

Marcus Scribner in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Marcus Scribner

Diggy Simmons in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Diggy Simmons

Trevor Jackson in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Trevor Jackson

Cast of 'The Watchful Eye' in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Cast of The Watchful Eye

Mariel Molino in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Mariel Molino

Lex Lumpkin in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Lex Lumpkin

Warren Christie in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Warren Christie

Jon Ecker in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Jon Ecker

Aliyah Royale in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Aliyah Royale

Amy Acker in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio

Amy Acker

Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck & Sadie Stanley in TV Insider's TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Cruel Summer Season 2 Stars Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck & Sadie Stanley

Lexi Underwood in TV Insider TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Lexi Underwood

Sadie Stanleyin TV Insider TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Sadie Stanley

Griffin Gluck in TV Insider TCA 2023 portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Griffin Gluck

Elle Triedman in TV Insider TCA 2023 portrait studio

Cruel Summer Showrunner Elle Triedman

