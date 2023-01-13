With the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour underway, more of your favorite stars are stopping by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio.

Here, we have a collection of shots from Freeform stars, including the casts of Grown-ish, Cruel Summer Season 2, and the all new mystery series The Watchful Eye.

Their visits are fresh off the heels of a slew of exciting Freeform updates. On January 11, the network announced the Black-ish spinoff will return for Season 6 (the second half of Season 5 premieres January 18), shared the new Cruel Summer cast appearing in Season 2 (premiering summer 2023), and debuted the first trailer for The Watchful Eye (debuting January 30).

See the shows’ stars in the TCA gallery, below, before you see them all on the small screen this year.