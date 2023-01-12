‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX

The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour.

During the event, Golden Globe-winning lead Jeremy Allen White joined costars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, and showrunners Christopher Storer, and Joanna Calo among others to offer critics a peek behind the culinary curtain about what’s next for the series.

Among the details shared, viewers will get to enjoy a hearty binge of ten episodes for Season 2, a sizable increase from Season 1’s enjoyable eight-episode run. FX’s The Bear premiered on June 23, 2022, on Hulu and became an overnight success, garnering huge streaming numbers for the network and landing a quick Season 2 renewal.

Along with White’s recent Globe win, the star earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and The Bear as a whole was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The show also earned three Critics Choice Award nominations including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for White, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri.

Needless to say, this bingeable delight is sizzling amid awards season buzz. Fans will have to keep cool a little while longer as The Bear‘s second season begins to take shape and eventually make its way back to their screens sometime this summer. Stay tuned for exact dates and details, and relive every heart-stopping moment from Season 1 anytime on Hulu.

The Bear, Season 2, Expected Early Summer 2023, FX