8 Things We’d Want to See in a Tiva Return on ‘NCIS’

Is 2023 the year that NCIS fans are going to get the big moment they’ve been waiting years for? Michael Weatherly, last seen as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the CBS drama in the Season 13 finale in 2016, certainly teased the possibility.

“This might be an interesting year for such ‘moments,'” he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan saying, “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment” in response to his New Year’s video.

When TV Insider spoke with executive producer Steven D. Binder last spring, he was on board with a return from Weatherly. “I absolutely would love to do something like that,” Binder said. “That’s going to depend on Michael Weatherly. He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull and [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right.”

He added, “The last conversation I had with him was that he’s going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID, but I can say that I consider him a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him. It’s just a question of whether or not it works out.”

When Tony left the team, he’d just found out that he and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), thought to be dead at the time, had a daughter. Ziva then returned in the Season 16 finale, showing up in Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) basement. At the end of her four-episode return in Season 17, she left to reunite with Tony and their daughter in Paris off-screen. (As was revealed, they had been in contact since her “death.”) Later in Season 17, Tony’s father, DiNozzo Senior (Robert Wagner), wrote to the team in a letter that he was in Paris with the family. “Apparently, by reuniting Ziva with Tony and Tali, NCIS has made him the ‘happiest pop-pop’ ever,” Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) shared.

With that in mind, and with Weatherly teasing the possibility of seeing Tony and Ziva together onscreen together and not just hearing about their life, we’ve put together a list of things we’d want to see if that actually happened. Scroll down to check it out.

