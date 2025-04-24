Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

The NCIS franchise keeps growing, but even as it does, some of its shows do say goodbye. The mothership, however, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

NCIS, itself a spinoff (of JAG), has been renewed for its 23rd season, to air as part of CBS‘s 2025-2026 lineup. The series follows a team of special agents who investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties. Read on for everything we know about Season 23, from a premiere date to the cast and more, as well as what’s going on in the franchise as a whole.

When was NCIS renewed for Season 23?

NCIS was one of nine renewals CBS handed out in February 2025.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, at the time. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

When will NCIS Season 23 premiere?

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but it will likely be part of the fall 2025 slate, so in late September or early October.

Who’s in the NCIS Season 23 cast?

Season 22 stars Sean Murray (as Special Agent Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (as Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres), Brian Dietzen (as Dr. Jimmy Palmer) Diona Reasonover (as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), Katrina Law (as Special Agent Jessica Knight), with Rocky Carroll (as NCIS Director Leon Vance) and Gary Cole (as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker). So far, there’s been nothing said to suggest that all of them won’t return for Season 23.

When’s the NCIS Season 22 finale?

The NCIS Season 22 finale will air on Monday, May 5, at 9/8c. In “Nexus,” CBS teases, “As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation — and his own future.”

Is there an NCIS Season 23 trailer?

Not yet. It’s too early.

Which other NCIS shows are airing in 2025-2026 season?

NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney were both renewed, for Seasons 2 and 3, respectively, at the same time as NCIS in February. Plus, there’s a new spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their roles from the mothership, coming to Paramount+ in fall 2025.