Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility

NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023.

Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New Year’s Eve tweet. “Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment!” the actor posted on Saturday, December 31, alongside a video sharing advice for his followers heading into 2023. But it was a response to this tweet that got people talking.

“We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan replied, referencing Cote de Pablo‘s Special Agent Ziva David, who starred alongside Weatherly from 2003 to 2016.

Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment! pic.twitter.com/FOcnTbslyy — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

This might have just been wishful thinking from the Twitter user, but a response from Weatherly suggested there could be a possibility. Weatherly quoted the fan’s tweet and wrote, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!”

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4E — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

A Tony and Ziva reunion would certainly be impactful, especially given how the characters’ arc ended. In Weatherly’s last appearance on NCIS, Tony discovered Ziva had “died” in a mortar attack but also learned she had given birth to his daughter Tali years earlier. After Tony exited the show, it was later revealed Ziva had faked her death to escape danger; De Pablo last appeared as Ziva in a recurring role in Season 17.

Weatherly’s tweet definitely got fans excited. “Pretty please with sugar on top!!!! I miss Tony and Ziva, even more so since Gibbs/Mark Harmon left,” wrote one fan. “The current mix of characters aren’t keeping my interest as much.”

Pretty please with sugar on top!!!! I miss Tony and Ziva, even more so since Gibbs/Mark Harmon left. The current mix of characters aren’t keeping my interest as much. — Diane (@Slags68) January 2, 2023

“Don’t mess with me, one of my new year’s resolutions was to stay calm & be more peaceful!” tweeted another viewer. “I’m…not buying this…till I see evidence! “Might” doesn’t mean it will happen. Stop teasing us, @M_Weatherly !” added another.

😲 Don’t mess with me, one of my new year’s resolutions was to stay calm & be more peaceful! 😘 — Allysunmoonstar (@Allysunmoonstar) January 1, 2023

I’m…not buying this…till I see evidence! “Might” doesn’t mean it will happen. Stop teasing us, @M_Weatherly ! And this gif will be me till I see what this “supposed” moment will happen. pic.twitter.com/UZSDTCclPg — Cassidy Humberston (@cassidy2859) January 1, 2023

Since leaving NCIS in 2016, Weatherly has starred in the CBS legal drama Bull, where he plays the lead role of Dr. Jason Bull, a psychologist and trial science expert. The series aired its sixth and final season in 2022.

