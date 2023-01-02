Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility

Martin Holmes
Comments
Berlin
Richard Foreman/CBS

NCIS

 More

NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023.

Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New Year’s Eve tweet. “Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment!” the actor posted on Saturday, December 31, alongside a video sharing advice for his followers heading into 2023. But it was a response to this tweet that got people talking.

“We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan replied, referencing Cote de Pablo‘s Special Agent Ziva David, who starred alongside Weatherly from 2003 to 2016.

This might have just been wishful thinking from the Twitter user, but a response from Weatherly suggested there could be a possibility. Weatherly quoted the fan’s tweet and wrote, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!”

A Tony and Ziva reunion would certainly be impactful, especially given how the characters’ arc ended. In Weatherly’s last appearance on NCIS, Tony discovered Ziva had “died” in a mortar attack but also learned she had given birth to his daughter Tali years earlier. After Tony exited the show, it was later revealed Ziva had faked her death to escape danger; De Pablo last appeared as Ziva in a recurring role in Season 17.

Weatherly’s tweet definitely got fans excited. “Pretty please with sugar on top!!!! I miss Tony and Ziva, even more so since Gibbs/Mark Harmon left,” wrote one fan. “The current mix of characters aren’t keeping my interest as much.”

“Don’t mess with me, one of my new year’s resolutions was to stay calm & be more peaceful!” tweeted another viewer. “I’m…not buying this…till I see evidence! “Might” doesn’t mean it will happen. Stop teasing us, @M_Weatherly !” added another.

Since leaving NCIS in 2016, Weatherly has starred in the CBS legal drama Bull, where he plays the lead role of Dr. Jason Bull, a psychologist and trial science expert. The series aired its sixth and final season in 2022.

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles, Three-Hour Crossover, Monday, January 9, 8/7c, CBS

NCIS - CBS

NCIS where to stream

NCIS

Cote de Pablo

Michael Weatherly




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper talk with Kevin Hart during New Year's Eve Show
1
Kevin Hart Comments on Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s Sober New Year’s Eve Show
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
2
‘Yellowstone’ Sets Season 5 Return Date for Summer 2023
Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
3
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
Catherine Haena Kim and Milo Ventimiglia in The Company You Keep
4
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)
Shawn Robinson on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All
5
A Couple Walks Off ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All