9 Best Villains From TV Procedural Dramas Through the Years

As much as we enjoy the standalone element of a procedural drama that means tuning in and expecting (for the most part) to get a close-ended story, there’s just something special about those bad guys who aren’t caught when the 42 or so minutes Villainsare up.

Most recently, that has been the case with the Raven on NCIS (which was wrapped up in the Hawai’i premiere crossover) and Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) on The Rookie. And NCIS: LA has the ongoing body stitchers case, with a new twisted element introduced this season. As a result, we’re taking a look at the major villains who have been unforgettable, from those who made it personal for those after them (like on Bones and Criminal Minds) to those who were chilling while spending some time locked up onscreen (The Following and Prodigal Son).

Scroll down to check out some of the best big bads on procedural dramas over the years.