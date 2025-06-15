Kevin Costner Makes Candid Retirement Confession 1 Year After ‘Yellowstone’ Exit

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Kevin Costner recently made a candid confession about retirement one year after his Yellowstone exit—and in the process, the actor, 70, also spoke about his bucket list.

In an interview with People published on June 14, Costner revealed that retirement is not part of his plans anytime soon.

“I don’t even think about retiring, because I’ll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination,” he admitted.

Additionally, the prolific actor shared that “imagination is what determines what I do, not a boss.”

“I’ve felt really lucky in my life. I’d like to think that I worked for all of it, but not everybody can live by the same blueprint,” he explained.

Costner was also asked if he had a bucket list—things he wanted to accomplish or see before he dies—and his answer might surprise some fans.

“I have that list, [but] I don’t refer to it that way,” he shared. “But certainly my eyes and my enthusiasms are wide open and very big.”

In June 2024, Coster exited Yellowstone after four and a half seasons on the beloved Western series. His character, John Dutton, was killed off in Season 5. The actor’s departure came amid creative differences with creator Taylor Sheridan and scheduling conflicts.

Through his decades-long career, Costner snagged two Oscars—one for Best Picture and another for Best Director—for his 1990 movie Dances With Wolves. He is also known for appearing in films like The Untouchables (1987), Bull Durham (1988), Field of Dreams (1989), JFK (1991), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), The Bodyguard (1992) and A Perfect World (1993).

Thankfully, fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Costner has confirmed that retiring isn’t in the cards for him in the near future.

