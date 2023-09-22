‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Canceled, Season 2 Renewal Reversed

Another previously-renewed series has been canceled amid the ongoing writers and actors’ strikes.

Peacock‘s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will not be returning for a second season, according to Deadline, which attributes it to “the length of the work stoppage” as a result of the two strikes as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA seek new deals with AMPTP. Pre-production had yet to begin on the previously-ordered new season in May (when the writers’ strike started), and according to the outlet, “such a delay would impact Peacock’s pipeline as there is already a schedule — and budget — in place for content rollout.”

The same was true for two recent cancellations by another streaming service, Prime Video, which reversed Season 2 pickups for The Peripheral and A League of Their Own in August.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin took places several years after fans last saw Adam Devine as Bumper Allen in the film franchise. Season 1 followed him as he moved to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. It also starred Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil.

Season 1 premiered on November 23, 2022 (after receiving a straight-to-series order in September 2021), and the series was initially renewed on January 9, 2023. “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin hit all the right notes,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, in a statement at the time. “We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights.”

Executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman had promised “even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2” with the renewal.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin scored the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history, having been watched by more accounts in its launch weekend than any other Peacock Original comedy at the time.

Megan Amram served as showrunner and writer and executive produced with Banks and Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films, and Devine. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.