Brett Goldstein’s ‘Soulmates’ Canceled: AMC Reverses Decision to Renew Show

Despite an early renewal for Brett Goldstein and Will Bridges’ sci-fi anthology series Soulmates in 2020, AMC has now reversed its decision, with the show being quietly scrapped last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to drop the show was made in 2022, with factors including the first season’s disappointing ratings and Goldstein’s busy schedule as a writer and executive producer on Apple’s Shrinking and Ted Lasso, the latter of which he also stars in.

Soulmates was set 15 years in the future and revolved around a company that could determine love matches with 100% accuracy. Those matched by the test learn of their soulmate and then have the choice to pursue that person or not. Each self-contained episode explored whether love is destiny or a choice.

The six-episode first season premiered on October 5, 2020, and averaged less than 200,000 viewers during its linear run on AMC, according to THR. The full series was also available at launch on AMC+ before landing on linear a few days later. In August 2020, the show was renewed for a second season, ahead of the series premiere.

AMC Studios produced the series, which starred Sarah Snook (Succession), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), Bill Skarsgard (Castle Rock), Malin Akerman (Dollface), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad).

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, said at the time of the renewal.

“These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics,” he added. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”