AMC Renews 'Soulmates' for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

AMC has already fallen in love with its new anthology.

The network announced that it has renewed Soulmates for a second season, two months ahead of its series premiere on Monday, October 5. Set 15 years in the future, each episode features a different cast and a new story centered around discovering—or choosing not to discover—the results of a test that identifies a person's perfect match and the effect that has on relationships.

"We are so delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at AMC to tell more of our romantically unromantic love stories and can't wait to get back into the world they helped us create," executive producers and writers Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) said in a statement. (They created the short film For Life, on which the anthology is based.)

"We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness," Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and Co-President of AMC Studios, added.

"These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today's climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics," he continued. "We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling."

The Season 1 cast includes Sarah Snook (Succession), Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity), David Costabile (Billions), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions), Bill Skarsgård (Castle Rock), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), JJ Field (Turn), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Karima McAdams (Deep State), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Goliath), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Henry Goodman (The New Pope), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), Sandra Teles (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Letty Thomas (Emma), and Adam El Hagar (Tyrant).

Jolyon Symonds executive produces with Bridges and Goldstein through Fearless Minds.

Soulmates, Series Premiere, Monday, October 5, 10/9c, AMC