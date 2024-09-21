Which Streaming Service Has the Most Content for the Money?

How often have you gotten an email with the not-so-welcome news that your favorite streaming service is raising its prices? We’re living through an era of “streamflation,” with options like Netflix’s ad-free plan and Apple TV+’s subscription about twice as expensive than they were just four or five years ago.

So which streamers offer the most bang for your buck now? To find out, the digital marketing agency Searchbloom analyzed the top 10 U.S. streaming services — of which only Crunchyroll hasn’t raised its prices — and compared the number of titles in each one’s library (with data from JustWatch) with its monthly price tag (with data from Kaggle).

“With rising subscription costs, it’s crucial for users to get the most value for their money,” Searchbloom founder and CEO Cody Jensen said. “For instance, subscribing to all the top five services in this list would cost around $60 a month, making it essential for Americans to weigh their options and prioritize services that offer the most titles per dollar. This growing focus on cost-efficiency shapes how people choose which platforms to keep in their streaming lineup.”

Here’s how the top 10 streamers line up.

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show’
Apple TV+

10. Apple TV+

Price: $9.99/month

Catalog size: 238 titles, including The Morning Show

Titles per dollar: 24

The Boulet Brothers of ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’
Shudder

9. Shudder

Price: $6.99/month

Catalog size: 459 titles, including The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Titles per dollar: 66

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane in ‘Frasier’
Chris Haston / Paramount+

8. Paramount+

Price: $11.99/month

Catalog size: 840 titles, including Frasier

Titles per dollar: 70

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in ‘Hacks’
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Max

7. Max

Price: $15.99/month

Catalog size: 1,854 titles, including Hacks

Titles per dollar: 116

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

6. Hulu

Price: $17.99/month

Catalog size: 2,835 titles, including Only Murders in the Building

Titles per dollar: 157

‘My Hero Academia’ characters
Crunchyroll

5. Crunchyroll

Price: $7.99/month

Catalog size: 1,524 titles, including My Hero Academia

Titles per dollar: 191

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in ‘Ahsoka’
Disney+

4. Disney+

Price: $13.99/month

Catalog size: 2,742 titles, including Ahsoka

Titles per dollar: 196

Alan Cumming in ‘The Traitors’
Euan Cherry/Peacock

3. Peacock

Price: $11.99/month

Catalog size: 8,023 titles, including The Traitors

Titles per dollar: 518

Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Ed Miller/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. Netflix

Price: $15.49/month

Catalog size: 8,023 titles, including Baby Reindeer

Titles per dollar: 518

Maya Erskine as Jane Smith in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
David Lee/Prime Video

1. Prime Video

Price: $11.99/month

Catalog size: 17,265 titles, including Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Titles per dollar: 1,440

