Which Streaming Service Has the Most Content for the Money?

How often have you gotten an email with the not-so-welcome news that your favorite streaming service is raising its prices? We’re living through an era of “streamflation,” with options like Netflix’s ad-free plan and Apple TV+’s subscription about twice as expensive than they were just four or five years ago.

So which streamers offer the most bang for your buck now? To find out, the digital marketing agency Searchbloom analyzed the top 10 U.S. streaming services — of which only Crunchyroll hasn’t raised its prices — and compared the number of titles in each one’s library (with data from JustWatch) with its monthly price tag (with data from Kaggle).

“With rising subscription costs, it’s crucial for users to get the most value for their money,” Searchbloom founder and CEO Cody Jensen said. “For instance, subscribing to all the top five services in this list would cost around $60 a month, making it essential for Americans to weigh their options and prioritize services that offer the most titles per dollar. This growing focus on cost-efficiency shapes how people choose which platforms to keep in their streaming lineup.”

Here’s how the top 10 streamers line up.