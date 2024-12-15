How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5B (and Series?) Finale

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

It’s the end of the road for the Duttons… unless it’s not. Paramount Network is being cagey about whether the Yellowstone Season 5B finale — which airs on the channel tonight, Sunday, December 15 — is the series finale or not.

We do know that the finale, titled “Life Is a Promise,” is once again written by and directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and that it will run for a longer-than-usual 86 minutes, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The episode’s logline, meanwhile, reveals precious little, reading, “The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is revealed.”

Scroll down for details about tuning into the finale — and info about the franchise’s future.

How do I watch the Yellowstone Season 5B finale?

The Yellowstone Season 5B finale — which is possibly the series finale — airs tonight, Sunday, December 15, at 8/7c on Paramount Network and CMT.

If you don’t have cable, you can also watch the show on Paramount Network through streaming services like Philo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, some of which have free trials for new subscribers.

Peacock is also streaming older Yellowstone episodes, that streaming service hasn’t yet added Season 5B’s episodes yet.

Will there be a Yellowstone Season 6? What about that Beth-Rip spinoff?

Paramount Network announced in May 2023 that Yellowstone would end with the last episodes of Season 5, per Variety.

But Paramount Network promos for Sunday’s Season 5B finale say “season finale” and “special season finale event” instead of “series finale.”

Season 5B’s capper also comes after months of reports that Yellowstone will continue with a sixth season focusing on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Last week, however, came a Deadline report that the Beth-Rip continuation will be a spinoff and not a sixth Yellowstone season.

Still, the ambiguity seems to be a case of Paramount leaving the door open for the flagship show to continue. A Deadline source said another Yellowstone season isn’t totally out of the question. A Variety source, meanwhile, said, “If Taylor wants to do more, there will be more.”

Yellowstone, Season 5 Finale, Sunday, December 15, 8/7c, Paramount Network & CMT