‘Chicago Med’: Will Someone Die in the Season 8 Premiere?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chicago Med Season 7 finale, “And Now We Come to the End.”]

Chicago Med may have just set up a crossover with Fire to kick off Season 8. After all, two doctors end the seventh season trapped in a fire, and unless Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who was previously a cop, has added firefighting to his résumé, they’re going to need some help.

Dylan turned to Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) to help undercover cop Jo (Riley Voelkel) hide out before it’s safe for her to skip town. (Good thing not much of Will’s apartment building is actually ready for tenants.) Because she was unsure who she could trust, Jo gave Dylan her covert wire device — with recorded conversations and police reports of busts where less money and drugs were recovered than were supposed to be there from her op — to perhaps help determine the identity of a dirty cop.

At the end of the finale, Dylan stopped by the apartment to see if Jo was still there. “I had to see you before you leave,” he explained. But before he could tell her what he came to, the smoke alarm went off. The building was on fire, Will told them, making sure they were leaving. First, however, Jo needed to get her stuff, one of the men part of her undercover op burst in with a gun. Dylan immediately struggled with him for it, and it went off … shooting the criminal.

The doctor couldn’t just leave him there and insisted Jo go ahead. “It’s not safe for you to stay here,” he reminded her. “Take the back stairs. Please, Jo, go.” She did, but as we saw once she stepped into the hall, she was bleeding. Will returned, having heard the gunshot, and together, they tried to carry the injured man to safety, only to find their ways out blocked by the fire.

So will Season 8 begin with at least one of the hospital’s own being wheeled in as a patient? Will both Will and Dylan make it out of the fire alive? Did Jo make it out of the building, or might the others get out only to find out that she collapsed somewhere inside? Let us know who you think might not survive the Season 8 premiere in the poll below.

Chicago Med, Season 8, TBA, NBC