As the 2021-2022 season comes to a close, networks look ahead to next year, and ABC has released its schedule for the fall. (Premiere dates will come later.)

The lineup features established shows as well as two new scripted series (The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts, and Alaska, starring Hilary Swank), a new game show (Celebrity Jeopardy! joining Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Sundays), and two nights of Bachelor in Paradise. The lineup also features two shows changing nights to Wednesdays, Abbott Elementary from Tuesdays and Big Sky from Thursdays. The Conners and The Goldbergs also move times, with the former an hour earlier at 8/7c and the latter half an hour later at 8:30/7:30c.

“Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we’re continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we’re betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year.”

Meanwhile, looking past the fall, A Million Little Things is moving to the midseason for its fifth season, as is The Wonder Years for its second. Gina Rodriguez’s freshman comedy, Not Dead Yet, will also debut then. Also part of the midseason lineup are American Idol, The Bachelor, and Judge Steve Harvey.

Check out ABC’s fall primetime schedule below.

Monday

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: The Conners (new time)

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (new time)

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (new night)

Thursday

8:00 p.m.: Station 19

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 p.m.: Alaska

Friday

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

9:00 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Saturday

8:00 p.m.: College Football

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie