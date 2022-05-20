Fall 2022 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup

Now that we know what will be airing in the primetime in the fall on ABC, CBS, NBC, and The CW — Fox will come at a later date — we can start planning what we’ll be watching when the 2022-2023 season kicks off.

Some things will not be changing. Dick Wolf’s shows will continue to take over CBS on Tuesdays and NBC on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy will continue to air back-to-back on Thursdays, but they’ll be joined by a new ABC show next year. Some shows are changing time slots (like NCIS: Los Angeles) and nights (like Abbott Elementary).

Scroll down for a look at the primetime schedule for fall 2022.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: All American (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NBC)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: The Winchesters (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: La Brea (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Professionals (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: The Conners (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (The CW)

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Walker (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Walker Independence (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: Alaska (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (November)(NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (November)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: 20/20 (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: College Football (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Drama Encores (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Drama Encores (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Magic With the Stars (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Drama Encores (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: SNL Vintage (NBC)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Family Law (The CW)

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: East New York (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)