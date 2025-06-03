‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Ryan Seacrest Teases Million Dollar Win

Did a Wheel of Fortune contestant finally win $1 million after a string of Bonus Round losses? No, but host Ryan Seacrest sure made it look like it was about to happen with his antics during the game show on the Monday, June 2, episode. Now fans are reacting online after Seacrest teased and teased again that the show might just be about to give away a million bucks!

Latanya Watkins, from Beaumont, California, made it to the Bonus Round on but not before she snatched up a Wild Card and the One Million Dollar wedge. The contestant, who has been in law enforcement for years, played against Sunny Nguyen, from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sam Smith from Northglenn, Colorado.

However, the game didn’t start out well for Watkins as Nguyen, a die-hard Backstreet Boys fan, and Smith, who went to the same high school as Ryan Seacrest, solved the first two toss-ups. Watkins did solve the first puzzle — “You Are the Apple of My Eye” — for $2,250, putting her in the lead.

During the Mystery Round, she picked up the Wild Card and the One Million Dollar Wedge one after the other. Watkins kept both of them as she solved “Sitting For my Caricature.” She gained even more of the lead when she won the Prize Puzzle and a trip to St. Lucia, giving her $15,300.

The Toss-Ups were not Watkins’ strong suit as Smith solved all three of the Triple Toss-Ups, putting $10,000 in his bank. He was only $3,000 behind Watkins but landed on Bankrupt during the next puzzle. Nguyen finally solved the last two puzzles, giving her a final total of $8,100. Smith went home with $12,000. Watkins was the night’s big winner with $15,300. She advanced to the Bonus Round.

“She might win $1 million,” Ryan Seacrest said after Watkins picked “Event” for her category.

He said it again before she spun the wheel. “I think we’re ready to give away $1 million. Are you ready to win that?” Ryan Seacrest asked the Wheel of Fortune contestant.

“Oh yes!” she said.

“It might be my first million-dollar winner,” Seacrest said yet again as Watkins spun the wheel.

After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Watkins chose “C,D,H,M, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “_L_ _ _ _N_ A H_ _SE.”

Watkins shouted out different phrases that ended in “a house.” She couldn’t figure out “Flipping a House.” Ryan Seacrest showed her that her envelope did not actually contain $1 million, but the prize of a BMW, which she did not win.

“It’s gotta happen soon right?” the host asked as he showed her where the One Million Dollar envelope was.

After the Bonus Round was posted to YouTube, fans expressed their outrage for Seacrest teasing them and the contestant not winning the $1 million.

“Ryan got us scared for a moment right there,” one fan said.

“Dude, Ryan had me for a minute! Even if it’s not as bad as a million-dollar loss, landing on the car and not winning it is still rather disappointing,” said another.

“That hurt thinking she landed on it,” a third added.

“Thank god it was not the million! Ryan had me a scaredy cat!” a YouTuber user wrote.

“When he opened the envelope, I noticed the look on his face,” a fan said.

“Woah, that was close, I nearly had a heart attack when I looked at Ryan’s face, but gladly it’s not a million once again,” one last fan said.