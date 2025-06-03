Storage Wars returns with Season 16 on Saturday, June 7, but longtime buyer and fan-favorite star Darrell Sheets is not listed as part of the cast. Sheets retired from the show after Season 12, but after it went on a brief hiatus, he returned for Season 13 in 2021, and remained as a buyer in Seasons 14 and 15, as well.

While there have been some false reports that Sheets died, his social media activity proves that he’s alive and well. In 2023, he opened his business Show Me Your Junk in Havasu, Arizona.

However, Sheets dealt with some health issues back in 2019. In March of that year, he revealed that he was hospitalized after being “sick for three months” and having a “mild heart attack.” In a now-deleted Instagram post, he added, “I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lung.”

After having surgery, Sheets gave a new update one month later. At the time, doctors told him his heart was “back up to 40%” and he was able to take off his defibrillator vest. “However I’m not out of the woods yet as my heart is only at 40%, but my spirits never got down and my faith is even stronger,” he shared.

At the time, Sheets, who has a son, Brandon, and a daughter, Tiffany, was engaged to Romney Snyder, but by the end of 2019, he debuted his new romance with Patty Rich.

Sheets’ current relationship status is unclear, but he often posts loving messages to his ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel, on social media. The two reportedly divorced in 2016. “Please join me in wishing Kimber a very Happy Birthday @Kimber Howell Wuerfel on the lords Day also Happy Birthday Babe love you more than you know,” he wrote in December 2023.

During his time on Storage Wars, Sheets underwent a noticeable weight loss transformation, which he credited to Nutrisystem. “My joints hurt. My body hurt. I was tired of exercise with no results. Plus, I had to get away from eating cheeseburgers and making bad choices on the set. Nutrisystem was the easy answer,” he said in 2014.

Storage Wars, Season 16 Premiere, Saturday, June 7, 9/8c, A&E