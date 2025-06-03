Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s leading man, Sam Heughan, is offering some insight into the show’s eighth and final season at Starz as the actor gears up for a run as the titular character in a stage production of Macbeth.

Considering Heughan’s wrapped filming as Jamie Fraser on the flagship series, his return to the stage certainly makes sense. But when will we see that final season of Outlander that’s already been filmed? The actor spoke to Deadline and teased that Season 8 is likely to arrive “towards next year,” considering the forthcoming prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is set to premiere on August 8.

In the meantime, Heughan will lead the show on stage at RSC’s The Other Place studio venue in Stratford-upon-Avon, from October 9 to December 6. “I was looking for something that would really excite me. I’ve been doing Outlander for 11 years, and obviously it was brilliant, but I wanted something else,” Heughan told the outlet.

“And I went to the RSC to see Edward II there, and I just felt that buzz. I sat in the auditorium, and I felt that excitement, sort of the churn in my stomach as the lights went down, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the drug I’m looking for.’ And it’s terrifying. And I think that’s a good thing to be scared again,” he added. The last time Heughan was on stage was pre-Outlander for Batman Live, in which he played the titular vigilante.

Despite Heughan’s new project, he remains connected to his Outlander family as he revealed he recently lunched with costar Caitriona Balfe. “It was so lovely to see her. She’s obviously in London as well, and so we’re all very, very close still, and we’re always sending each other messages and stuff,” he said. “So that’s, I guess, one of the great parts of our show. We really have this lovely friendship now, and I’m sure that we’ll follow each other in subsequent years.”

As for the future of Outlander, Heughan hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a return post-Season 8. When he was asked about a possible Outlander TV special, he said, “Who knows? I know they did that with Downton Abbey and others. So you never know. Maybe the ginger wig is still around somewhere.”

Stay tuned for updates on Outlander‘s final season as we await official word from Starz, and don’t miss the upcoming spinoff when it arrives this summer.

