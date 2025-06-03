George Clooney feels the same way about his former ER costar Noah Wyle‘s new medical drama The Pitt that we all do.

Clooney appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, June 2, to promote his Broadway play Goodnight, and Good Luck — the penultimate performance from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre will be broadcast live on CNN (and stream live on HBO Max) on Saturday, June 7, at 7/6c — and the talk show host brought up The Pitt. (Watch the segment above.)

“Have you guys seen that show?” Clooney asked the audience. “It’s so good, and I have to say, we’ve been really dear friends since, you know, since the show, since we did the pilot of the show. He is just the most honorable, talented young man, I get to say because I’m an old man, and I cannot be happier for his success on the show. The show is just a beautiful show and he does just a great job with it.”

Clooney and Wyle starred on ER together for five seasons. The medical drama premiered in 1994, and Clooney left in the middle of Season 5 (then made guest star appearances in Seasons 6 and 15). Wyle remained as a series regular through Season 11, then returned in Seasons 12 and 15. Fun fact: When Clooney reprised his role as Ross alongside Julianna Margulies as Carol in Season 15, Wyle’s Carter ended up getting the kidney of their patient (unbeknownst to them).

Earlier in the segment on Late Night, Clooney told Seth Meyers about struggling with some of the medical terminology while on ER. They’d have 12-page oners. “Nobody could screw up or you have to start all over again,” he explained. “I’m at the very end of the oner, page 12, I have one line: supraventricular tachyarrhythmia. I’m telling you, I never got it.”

However, Clooney revealed, Wyle “never had trouble. He always could do it, and I hated him for that.”

Well, we knew that Noah Wyle excelled when it came to defining medical terms. TV Insider tested his knowledge of just that when he stopped by our office during The Pitt Season 1. Watch that video here.

Clooney’s praise for Wyle’s show comes after the latter offered the same for his performance in Goodnight, and Good Luck. Wyle, Margulies, and Anthony Edwards all went to see Clooney’s play in April. “So very proud of my friend. So very happy for the reunion,” Wyle wrote in the caption of a photo of the four ER stars together again. See it below.