‘The Rookie’: Are Chenford Finally Official After the Season 4 Finale? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 22 of The Rookie, “Day in the Hole.”]

The Rookie‘s Season 4 finale gave some fans a taste of what they’ve been craving for years as Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) took their partnership to another level.

The colleagues got up close and personal in the episode, but not without work as the driving force behind it. Things kick off when Tamara (Dylan Conrique) drives into the LAPD’s lot with a new car. Purchased from a secondhand seller, Tamara is unaware that the vehicle is packed with heroin until a search dog sniffs something suspicious.

When they run the plates of the car, Chen discovers that the owner is a drug dealer who is a doppelgänger for Bradford. Choosing to use him as a plant, Bradford is sent in to collaborate on a drug deal so that the force can topple a major kingpin. But when Bradford’s alias is offered the chance at another gig, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) chooses to continue the undercover operation.

To make matters more interesting, Bradford’s lookalike has a girlfriend who is the near-clone of Chen, pulling her into the undercover operation as well. When Bradford and Chen get together to go over their story though, they decide that practicing some PDA, particularly a kiss or two, might be a smart move to sell their undercover identities.

For viewers who have been waiting for the pair to get together, it’s definitely a victory of sorts as they shared a quick peck at first before going all out with an epic smooch (relive both kisses here). The episode ends before their operation is complete though, making us wonder — is #Chenford actually a thing yet? Or is it about to be? Let us know your thoughts in the poll, below, and stay tuned for Season 5 when The Rookie returns to ABC.

