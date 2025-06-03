Ty Pennington Fires Back at ‘Rock the Block’ Fans Over Season 6 Criticism

If any viewers have a problem with the winners of Rock the Block Season 6, host Ty Pennington encourages them to address the issue with HGTV and leave him out of it.

The host took to his Instagram Stories following last Monday’s (May 27) Season 6 finale, where Windy City Rehab host Alison Victoria and Luxe For Less star Michel Smith Boyd were crowned the winners. Not everyone was satisfied with the result, and many took to social media to express their frustrations with Pennington.

“Thank you for another great season! Next season, please do not allow containers and RV’s for extra spaces…focus solely on the house to get a true appraisal,” one fan wrote on Pennington’s Instagram, referring to how Victoria and Boyd added a renovated storage container to the backyard.

Pennington shared the comment in his IG Stories, replying, “If you have any criticism, ideas, thoughts, feelings 😆 I encourage you to leave them on @hgtv’s page bc they genuinely see/listen to your suggestions! That’s why we had blind judging this season 🙌… I’m just the host 🙈🤷🏻‍♂️.”

Rock the Block sees four teams of two competing to renovate newly constructed homes on the same cul-de-sac over six weeks. Ultimately, the winning team is decided by three independent appraisers who determine who added the most value to the house.

This season saw Victoria and Boyd beat out Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, and Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, but some viewers weren’t on board with the decision.

Pennington shared another screenshot of a commenter writing, “All a set up for Allison to win from@start HORRIBLE home, WE ARE DONE NO MORE ! Rookies both had BETTER homes !”

He took to the comments section to respond, saying, “please stop yelling at me 😲 I’m just the host. Please go over to the HGTV page to express your rage 😂.”

Another user wanted to know, “Why does HGTV not show how each team placed in the finals??! What were the appraised values of all 4 properties?!”

Pennington answered the question in his IG Stories, explaining, “They never actually tell me! Every year they only tell me who the winner is and what the price difference between the top two are. Perhaps they don’t trust me with that information?”

“Disagree with the winning team this time but love the show!!!” wrote another, to which Pennington replied, “Thanks for watching.”

“I was hoping for @kamohaiandtristyn to win! But they are winners anyway!! Love them and you @thetypennington ! I think this was the best one yet,” another added, to which Pennington responded, “They’re awesome 🙌❤️ thanks so much for watching.”

Boyd took to his own Instagram page on Friday (May 30) to celebrate his victory, though fans noticed he didn’t mention Victoria. This led to speculation that the pair may be on bad terms, especially as the episode didn’t show them celebrating their win together.

What did you think of the Rock the Block Season 6 finale? Did the right team win? Let us know your thoughts below.