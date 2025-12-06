‘The Testaments’ Premiere & First Look at Chase Infiniti in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Spinoff (PHOTOS)

Hulu has revealed first-look images and premiere month for The Testaments, a spinoff of The Handmaid’s Tale starring Ann Dowd, One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, and more.

The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood‘s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which was published in 2019 and takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead. Years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a coming-of-age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.

This marks the first spinoff of The Handmaid’s Tale, which released its final season from April to May 2025. Here’s a breakdown of Hulu’s announcement, shared during CCXP25 Brazil on Saturday, December 6.

When does The Testaments come out?

The Testaments premieres in April 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Who is in The Testaments cast?

Dowd reprises her Emmy-winning role of Aunt Lydia in the spinoff. Infiniti plays Agnes, also known as Hannah, June (Elisabeth Moss), and Luke’s (O-T Fagbenle) daughter, who was stolen from them in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1. As of The Handmaid’s Tale series finale, Hannah was never reunited with June and Luke. Halliday plays Daisy, the third main character of the book and the show.

The Testaments also stars Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien.

The series was created for television by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Mike Barker, who will also direct the first three episodes. The Testaments is produced by MGM Television.

See the first photos from The Testaments in the gallery below.

The Testaments, Series Premiere, April 2026, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+