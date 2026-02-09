‘The Testaments’: Who Is Lucy Halliday? Meet ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Spinoff Newcomer

Lucy Halliday at TIFF 2025; Lucy Halliday in 'The Testaments'
Olivia Wong / Getty Images; Disney

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale know the star of The Testaments, Ann Dowd, well. And thanks to her breakout role in the Oscar-nominated One Battle After Another, Chase Infiniti is now a more famous face than she was when she was cast in The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff. But the third star of The Testaments, Lucy Halliday, is still a relative unknown.

Here’s what you should know about the young star before she makes her Testaments debut this April on Hulu.

Who is Lucy Halliday?

Halliday is a 21-year-old actress from Paisley, Scotland, a town not far from Glasgow. Her breakout role was in 2022’s Blue Jean, for which she won a Scottish BAFTA.

Blue Jean, set in 1988, depicts a closeted teacher who is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality. It also stars Rosy McEwen and Kerrie Hayes.

Halliday told Island Magazine what she looks for in a role.

“I know it’s so cliche, but if I can read the script in one go and not want to put it down, then I know that I really like it, and that’s what I remember about Blue Jean,” Halliday said. “And if I’m reading it on my phone and it makes me want to fling the phone across the room, that’s also a good sign! I did that when I read Blue Jean at one point, then immediately went ‘Oh, no!'”

Lucy Halliday Movies and TV Shows

Halliday did youth theater in her hometown before booking the role in Blue Jean, her first onscreen role. After her screen debut, she starred in a 2025 short called Static, followed by costarring alongside James McAvoy in the 2025 feature film California Schemin. The film was McAvoy’s directorial debut.

The Testaments is her first TV role, and her first TV starring role at that.

James McAvoy and 'California Schemin' cast at TIFF 2025

James McAvoy and ‘California Schemin’ cast at TIFF 2025 (Olivia Wong / Getty Images)

Who does Lucy Halliday play in The Testaments?

Halliday plays Daisy, one of the three main stars of The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff premiering on April 8 on Hulu.

An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes (Infiniti), dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s (Dowd) elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

The Testaments also stars Rowan Blanchard as Shunamite,  a pampered teen from a prominent Gilead family whose status affords her a certain level of respect and power amongst her peers. Additional stars are Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Aunt Gabbana, Eva Foote as Aunt Estee, Isolde Ardies as Hulda, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Jehosheba, Birva Pandya as Miriam, and Kira Guloien as Rosa.

Get a first look at The Testaments here.

Is Lucy Halliday on Instagram?

Yes, and she’s started posting Testaments teasers. Halliday’s Instagram handle is @lucyhallidayy.

The caption from Halliday’s most recent Testaments teaser on Instagram features a quote from Daisy that says, “Don’t show anything, no matter how much I’m freaking out inside.” See the post from January 26 below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Testaments (@testamentsonhulu)

When does The Testaments come out?

The Testaments premieres on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, with three episodes on Hulu. It will be available on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

The series will premiere with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly after that.

The Testaments, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 8, Hulu

