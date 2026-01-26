Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Political Statement After Alex Pretti Fatal Shooting

What To Know Jennifer Aniston broke her usual political silence to share posts on Instagram about the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Controversy surrounds the incident, as Homeland Security claims Pretti was armed and threatening law enforcement, while video evidence does not show him holding a weapon.

Aniston urged her followers to contact local leaders about the shooting.

Jennifer Aniston often stays clear of politics, but she used her platform on Sunday (January 25) to share her thoughts on the fatal shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

The Morning Show star took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of posts about Pretti’s death. In the first, she reposted the statement from Pretti’s parents, initially shared by Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We are heartbroken but also very angry,” Pretti’s parents wrote. “Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.”

“Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman,” the statement continued.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on Saturday amid protests following the January 7 fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good, also by federal officers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has since claimed Pretti intended to “kill law enforcement” and was “brandishing” a weapon. However, none of the available video footage shows Pretti holding a weapon. An agent appears to disarm Pretti, and other agents then open fire, shooting him at least ten times.

“Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you,” Pretti’s parents concluded their statement.

Aniston also shared a video of Pretti speaking with his colleagues at the VA hospital as they grieved for a veteran who had passed. “Today we remember that freedom is not free,” Pretti said in the clip. “May we never forget and always remember our brothers and sisters who have served so that we may enjoy the gift of freedom.”

In later slides, Aniston shared posts urging people to contact their local leaders to make their voices heard about the shooting.

Last year, the Friends alum encouraged people to use their voices to air their displeasure about ABC temporarily suspending Jimmy Kimmel.

“Unthinkable things are happening,” she told Elle magazine at the time. “It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate. But at the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices. All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”

She also shared a rare political statement in July 2024 after a 2021 comment by Vice President JD Vance referring to “childless cat ladies” resurfaced online.

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day (…) I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story.