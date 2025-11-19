CMA Awards, ‘Morning Show’ Finale, Streaming Holiday Movies, ‘American Revolution’ Battles On

Disney/Robby Klein

CMA Awards

Special 8/7c

Everyone who’s anyone in country music will be celebrating at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the site for this year’s tuneful ceremony, hosted by Lainey Wilson. Top honors include the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill, an 18-time CMA winner who hosted the awards show 12 times. A tribute to Gill leads the musical highlights, including a special performance marking Kenny Chesney‘s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, with a talent roster including Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, and many more.

Apple TV

The Morning Show

Season Finale

Forget reporting the news. Once again, the talent at the UBN network has become the news. In the high melodrama of the Season 4 finale, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) lies in a cell in Belarus, undergoing grueling psychological torture. (Watching this increasingly contrived show this season, I know how she feels.) As most, though not all, at her network work feverishly to secure her freedom, new revelations about the Wolf River cover-up and other scandals lead to a showdown between Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and the devious CEO Celine (Marion Cotillard).

Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Champagne Problems

Movie Premiere

The Yule Log: Looking for new Christmas movies? For this day at least, the action is on streaming. Netflix‘s Champagne Problems stars Friday Night Lights‘ Minka Kelly in a bubbly romcom as Sydney, an exec who jets to Paris to acquire a champagne brand for her firm, but on her one night off, who should she fall for but the son of the vineyard’s owner? “It’s Moulin Rouge without the tuberculosis,” quips one observer. In The Roku Channel‘s Merry Little Mystery, American Idol winner Jordin Sparks is Natasha, who inherits her grandfather’s role as a small town’s Secret Santa, but has trouble hiding her identity from a snoopy though charming investigative reporter (Keon Alexander).

Alamy Stock Photo

The American Revolution

8/7c

In the fourth night of Ken Burns’ epic documentary, covering January 1777 to February 1778, the colonists are desperate to win over France to fight on their side and help bankroll their rebellion. (An early ally, the Marquis de Lafayette, notes, “To injure England is to serve my country.”) Though Philadelphia falls to the Redcoats, a stunning American victory at Saratoga shifts the tide in their favor.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: