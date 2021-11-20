Should There Be a ‘Morning Show’ Season 3? 7 Storylines We’d Need to Leave Behind

Season 2 of The Morning Show has mimicked the pattern we identified in its first run. The opening episodes demand your attention just for the next few to put you to sleep — yet the last remaining episodes redeem the season’s colorless center.

There were plenty of stories this season got right. Cory (Billy Crudup) becoming the CEO of UBA Networks. Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) exploring her sexuality with the alluring Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies). Alex (Jennifer Aniston) facing the consequences of her past actions. COVID as the backdrop of crisis. And so much more!

But The Morning Show‘s biggest imperfections are its uneventful filler episodes. The show obviously deserves another season — Aniston and Witherspoon alone are irresistible selling points — but in order for it to be entertaining all the way through, they need to pluck out all of the extra nonsense they cram in the middle.

