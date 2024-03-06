‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: All Celebrity Reveals & Guesses So Far

Katie Song
Book, Goldfish, and Ugly Sweater — 'The Masked Singer' Season 11
Fox

The Masked Singer

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 8.]

Everyone’s favorite guess-who game show is back. Fox‘s The Masked Singer returns for its eleventh season with a brand new slate of singing celebrities.

Last season, the reality show boasted some pretty surprising powerhouses like R&B icon Ne-Yo, actor Anthony Anderson, tennis legend Billie Jean King, and rock and roll hall of famer John Oates, going to show you really never know who is under the mask.

Season 11 also welcomes a new judge to the panel: pop star Rita Ora takes the place of singer Nicole Scherzinger to join Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke, who have all been on the show since the beginning. Nick Cannon returns as host.

Below, we’re revealing the songs, guesses, and identity reveals of all the competitors from Season 11. So, for fans who haven’t tuned in, steer clear of spoilers, and let us know what you thought of Season 11 in the comments section, below.

The Masked Singer, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, March 6, 8/7c, Fox

Goldfish — 'The Masked Singer' Season 11
Fox

Goldfish

The Masked Singer has released one full-length performance on YouTube, and it is the already leading fan-favorite Goldfish. After the preview of her heartfelt rendition of Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Vampire,” fans believe this aquatic belter may in fact be Vanessa Hudgens. Others speculate that the gifted singer may be another Broadway icon with a similar belt: Kristin Chenoweth.

Gumball — 'The Masked Singer' Season 11
Fox

Gumball

Though the reality show hasn’t revealed too much before its premiere, early previews show a clip of the contest Gumball expertly covering “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas, belting the long-held lyric: “Don’t you cry no mooore.” Both song choice and vocals allude to this contestant being a more seasoned singer. Fans online believe the singer may be Girls actor and Broadway singer Skylar Astin.

Book — 'The Masked Singer' Season 11
Fox

Book

The contestant Book is also slated to be a singer to watch out for this season, teased in the preview by Robin Thicke: “You’re all going to be excited to see who the Book is.” Book eggs the live audience on in a clip saying, “Let’s turn it up!” This contestant is clearly bringing a lot of energy this season and will very likely be a celebrity we all know and love. Online, fan believe that Book may be the beloved comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

Lovebird
Michael Becker / FOX

Lovebird

Clips have revealed that panelist Ken Jeong believes Lovebird may fittingly be Travis Kelce, caught at the peak of his career with his Super Bowl victory as well as his illustrious relationship with Taylor Swift. However, fans online speculate that the singer may be the musician Kyle Gass or comedian Jon Lovitz.

Ugly Sweater — 'The Masked Singer' Season 11
Fox

Ugly Sweater

Fans don’t know too much about Ugly Sweater, but they’re ready to win audiences over, as shown in an early preview with the punchline: “Ugly sweater’s always in style.” On online forums, fans are presupposing the contest may be the Grammy-nominated musician Charlie Wilson.

Lizard — 'The Masked Singer' Season 11
Fox

Lizard

While there isn’t much information available regarding Lizard, some fans believe the friendly-looking reptile may be Chance The Rapper.

Starfish — 'The Masked Singer' Season 11
Fox

Starfish

Not much has been shared about this lovable-looking contestant, but online some fans have guessed this sea creature is The Office actress Kate Flannery.

Cleocatra
Michael Becker / FOX

Cleocatra

Aside from their fabulous costume, Cleocatra’s identity remains a mystery as fans have no leading guesses as to who this singer is. Only time – and their vocals – will tell.

