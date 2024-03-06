‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: All Celebrity Reveals & Guesses So Far

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 8.]

Everyone’s favorite guess-who game show is back. Fox‘s The Masked Singer returns for its eleventh season with a brand new slate of singing celebrities.

Last season, the reality show boasted some pretty surprising powerhouses like R&B icon Ne-Yo, actor Anthony Anderson, tennis legend Billie Jean King, and rock and roll hall of famer John Oates, going to show you really never know who is under the mask.

Season 11 also welcomes a new judge to the panel: pop star Rita Ora takes the place of singer Nicole Scherzinger to join Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke, who have all been on the show since the beginning. Nick Cannon returns as host.

Below, we’re revealing the songs, guesses, and identity reveals of all the competitors from Season 11. So, for fans who haven’t tuned in, steer clear of spoilers, and let us know what you thought of Season 11 in the comments section, below.

The Masked Singer, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, March 6, 8/7c, Fox