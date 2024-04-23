Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

The Masked Singer panel is convinced there’s a legendary diva on the stage in Season 11, but are they right? The panelists—Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora—put the clues together about Miss Cleocatra in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 24 episode.

Following another performance and a clue, Miss Cleocatra reveals, “The Supremes aren’t just on my playlist. They’re a part of my career.”

Ora suggests she’s “from the same era as the Supremes, the big divas.” She also points to a clue about Bette Midler. “She wrote a song for this lady, ‘Something Your Heart Has Been Telling Me,’ and I kind of feel like the voice is so familiar to me. I’m going to say Roberta Flack,” she says. Thicke is going a different route with the Supremes clue as well as looking at a gold wedding band clue. Watch the full sneak peek above for his guess.

The contestants this season boast a combined 22 Grammy nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances and 1.7 billion Spotify streams. The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with Girl Group Night.

The panelists will be opening the show with a group performance of Spice Girls anthem, “Wannabe.” Then, Girl Group veterans and The Masked Singer’s very own member of the Lambs trio, Carnie Wilson, and Black Widow, Raven Symone, return to the stage before the Season 11 contestants rock out to Girl Group classics like “Free Your Mind,” “I’m So Excited,” and “Wide Open Spaces.”

“I actually sing this season, which is not a highlight,” McCarthy-Wahlberg told us ahead of the season premiere with a laugh. “They forced me to sing a few lines, and you’ll just have to see how well I did.”

She said that “singing was the scariest” part of the season. “Ken and I bonded so much due to that because I was so nervous to do it on my own and [asked], ‘Can I come out with Ken and can we sing it together?’ And they said yes,” she shared. “I literally called him at home [and] was like, ‘Can we go over the beats? I really, really, really wanna zigazig ah.'”

Who do you think is on the stage as Miss Cleocatra? Let us know in the comments section, below.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox