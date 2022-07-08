9 Burning Questions for ‘The Boys’ Season 4

The Boys Season 3
[WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for all episodes of The Boys Season 3.]

And just like that, everything’s worse.

Not only is Homelander (Antony Starr) not dead or powerless, but he’s actually killing people at rallies in broad daylight — and his “base” loves it. Butcher’s (Karl Urban) dying. A supe might get into the White House. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Here’s what we’re pondering as we head into The Boys’ season hiatus.

Is This the End for Queen Maeve?

We’re guessing so, considering she finished Season 3 without her powers, presumed dead and “mourned” by the public. With that said, Ashley (Colby Minifie) knows she survived the explosion, and what Ashley knows, Homelander could find out. While she was a great character, we’re kind of hoping Maeve (Dominique McElligott) doesn’t show up again. This was a good conclusion to her story, and it’s nice to see someone on The Boys get a happy ending (of sorts). But we never did hear anything else about Homelander’s plan to “harvest her eggs”… here’s hoping he didn’t succeed.

Who Will Take All the Open Spots in The Seven?

There are plenty of vacancies on The Seven’s roster given that the only remaining members are Homelander, Deep (Chace Crawford) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Who will Vought get to fill those roles? One could presumably go to Ryan (Cameron Covretti), who might fill a “sidekick”-type role for his father, but what supes will fill the rest? We don’t know, but we’re guessing we won’t like them.

How Much Crazier Can Homelander Get?

At the end of the finale, Homelander murders someone before a cheering crowd. The implication is that this will drive his poll numbers up, rather than down. If killing someone in the public eye isn’t enough to dethrone him, what can topple the mad supe? Is there anything that would turn his base against him? We’re also concerned for Ryan, who made the choice to stick with his father… there’s not much chance that turns out well.

How Will Soldier Boy Factor into Things?

He didn’t die in the finale, so we’re betting it’s all but a sure thing we’ve not seen the last of Jensen Ackles on this show. Someone will wake up from cryo-sleep… but who, and why? Will he have a rematch against his son?

Who Was Homelander’s Mom?

And speaking of Homelander’s parentage, there’s still a major question here. We know, after Season 3, that Homelander was created from Soldier Boy’s, uh, genetic material. But who was his “mother,” so to speak? We’ll spend the whole hiatus wondering if those fan theories about Liberty (Aya Cash), a.k.a. Stormfront, are true. (If there’s one show that would get crazy enough to have someone mess around with their own mother, it’s The Boys.)

Is Butcher Really Going to Die?

Currently, Butcher has up to 18 months to live after the myriad doses of V-24 he took broke down his brain and body. Now, given that Butcher’s one of the biggest characters on the show, we’re doubtful he dies next season. So, the question isn’t necessarily whether or not he lives — it’s how he gets out of this. Would taking Compound V save him? Would he take it if he knew it would?

What’s Going to Happen with Little Nina and Frenchie?

Season 3 didn’t do much to wrap up the Little Nina (Katia Winter) storyline, so we’re guessing Frenchie (Tomer Capone) will continue to have to deal with his past when Season 4 picks up. Now that Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) has her powers back, we’re betting it’ll be tough for anyone to threaten him.

Have We Seen the Last of Stan Edgar?

With Neuman (Claudia Doumit) poised to take a major role in Season 4, we’re assuming Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), her semi-adoptive father, will return, too. He knows Neuman better than anyone, and The Boys will likely go to him for advice on how to take her down before it’s too late. The question is, will he live long enough to give them any information?

Will Frenchie Get to Go to Herogasm?

It was “the greatest horror of his life” that he missed it!

