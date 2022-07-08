9 Burning Questions for ‘The Boys’ Season 4

[WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for all episodes of The Boys Season 3.]

And just like that, everything’s worse.

Not only is Homelander (Antony Starr) not dead or powerless, but he’s actually killing people at rallies in broad daylight — and his “base” loves it. Butcher’s (Karl Urban) dying. A supe might get into the White House. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Here’s what we’re pondering as we head into The Boys’ season hiatus.

The Boys Season 4, 2023, Amazon Prime Studios