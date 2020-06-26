5 Things to Remember Ahead of ‘The Boys’ Season 2

It’s been a while since fans last spent time with The Boys, but Amazon is amending this as the streamer announced the show’s Season 2 return for Friday, September 4.

That’s right, the superhero satire from Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke is delivering more blood, guts and thrills as the conflict between the Boys and Supes rage on. But before we get ahead of ourselves, it’s important to remember what happened before diving into the latest episodes.

From shocking reveals, deaths to life-threatening predicaments, the series dropped a lot of bombs on the audience in its final Season 1 moments. Whether it was Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) fate or Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) status with Starlight (Erin Moriarty), there’s plenty to remember before September 4.

Below, we’re rounding up some key details and reminders that could be helpful ahead of Season 2’s highly-anticipated arrival.

The Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 4, Amazon Prime Video