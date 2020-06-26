'The Boys' Are Back! Amazon Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date & Sneak Peek (PHOTO)

The Boys are (almost) back. After dropping hints on social media for the past week, Amazon unveiled the Season 2 premiere date for the fan favorite superhero satire along with new key art.

Hughie (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) will be back to behaving badly this Friday, September 4 with three all-new episodes with new installments arriving each Friday through October 9. The news comes on the heels of a virtual reunion event which took place June 26 and was hosted by Season 2 guest star Patton Oswalt.

Throughout the event, the cast looked back on Season 1 and unveiled some hints for the upcoming episodes. Season 2 includes eight all-new installments that will be available on Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world.

The streaming event also included a sneak preview of the new season's opening moments which was presented by the stars and executive producer Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

“We cannot WAIT to show you season two," Kripke said in a statement. "It's crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it's too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do. (**No, he didn't.)"

As hinted, things are even more intense this time around as Season 2 find The Boys on the run from the law, being hunted by the Supes and trying to regroup to fight back against Vought International. Hughie, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) are all in hiding with their friend Billy Butcher nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate The Seven as Homelander prepares to take complete control of the superhero group, but his power is threatened with the arrival of newbie Stormfront (Aya Cash). The social media-savvy Supe also has an agenda of her own, and Vought will attempt to capitalize on the nation's paranoia as the Supervillain threat takes center stage.

Among the other stars returning to the fray are Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. Recurring cast members include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Stan Edgar, Vought's boss.

Don't miss the diabolical fun, catch The Boys when the show returns this September on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 4, Amazon Prime Video