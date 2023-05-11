The good news is we now know that the two-part finale to end S.W.A.T.‘s current season won’t be its farewell, with the CBS drama canceled, then un-canceled and picked up for a final season within days.

But “Forget Shorty,” airing May 12, then “Legacy,” on May 19, will be the final episodes of Season 6, and they’ll see SWAT teaming up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep. As a result, they’ll find that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Then, the cartel boss will be waging war on the L.A. streets as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son.

The photos, which you can check out above and below, mostly focus on the case, though we do see one of a happy Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes). Is that because Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) is also marking an important anniversary in the finale, or is there something else going on?

It was on May 5 that CBS canceled S.W.A.T. Fans reacted, Moore shared his thoughts in an Instagram video, and then on May 8, the network un-canceled it, picking it up for a 13-episode seventh and final season. (It’s on its fall schedule in the same time slot.)

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement. “S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the two-part Season 6 finale.

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS