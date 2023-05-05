‘S.W.A.T.’ Canceled After 6 Seasons at CBS

One of CBS’ longer running dramas will be saying goodbye in just a couple of weeks.

The network has announced that S.W.A.T. will end its run with its current sixth season. That means that the remaining episodes, a two-parter, will serve as its finale, ending on May 19 at 8/7c.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the S.W.A.T. cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by Executive Producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

It begins with “Forget Shorty” on May 12, in which SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Plus, Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) marks an important anniversary.

Then in “Legacy” on May 19, the team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle, to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son.

In addition to Moore and St. Esprit, S.W.A.T. stars Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Rochelle Aytes.

S.W.A.T. isn’t the only CBS drama ending this May. NCIS: Los Angeles is wrapping up a 14-season run on May 21. The network has renewed Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, and Young Sheldon and ordered Tracker to series for the 2023-24 season. Decisions about East New York and True Lies have yet to be made.

