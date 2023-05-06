Shemar Moore Blasts CBS Over ‘S.W.A.T.’ Cancellation: ‘A F**king Mistake’

Fans are hearing Moore about S.W.A.T.’s cancellation. Shemar Moore unloaded on CBS on Instagram in a seven-minute Instagram video on Saturday, May 6, telling fans the network made a “f**king mistake” in axing the action drama.

“I’m a little bit sad,” the actor said in the video. “I’m a lot a bit sad. … S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense. Look up the articles, read the articles. We are the best show on Friday nights at 8 o’clock for CBS. The last two years we have been killing it, us and the fire show [Fire Country]. … We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for.”

Moore pointed out S.W.A.T.’s diversity, saying that he was the “only African-American male lead on network TV and adding that LL Cool J was second on the NCIS: Los Angeles call sheet under Chris O’Donnell.

“Now, let’s get beyond me,” he said. “S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flack for [a] lack of diversity. If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out.”

Moore did say that CBS has been “wonderful” to him for 26 years of his 29-year career. “But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week and the week before and the week before that, that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue, and to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done’…”

The actor said S.W.A.T.’s cancellation is “all about money,” mentioning politics and licensing negotiations behind the scenes. But he predicted that CBS is “gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake” and that Sony Pictures Television Studios is “gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move.”

He went on: “I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it’s a good time for families across the world. If it is the end, life will go on. I’m not worried about me. I care about my family, my crew, the writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound mixers, the teamsters, the construction crew.”

Moore also had advice for the show’s fans: “Make some f**king noise, and let them know that canceling S.W.A.T. is a f**king mistake. … I’m making this video because a lot of lives are at stake, and I don’t think this is OK.”

